SAN ANTONIO — For such a busy and loud area, Paula Martinez often wonders how she still finds herself here, nine years later, with no idea where her mother can be.

"There are no answers," she said. "There's no body. We don't have her body to confirm she's deceased."

Nine years ago this week, Pauline Diaz was last seen at an H-E-B on SE Military Drive where she worked. Pauline's truck was found with her belongings near her home in Wilson County, but to this day there has been no sign of her.

That has not stopped authorities from continuing to follow leads. The Wilson County Sheriff confirmed Diaz's estranged husband, Pedro Ruiz, remains a person of interest in the case. Authorities searched his property about a year and a half ago, but did not find Diaz.

"She was a remarkable woman and I hate to refer her as 'was,'" Martinez said. "To me, she still is and she will always be and I carry her in my heart. I know that this is a horrible tragedy but I refuse to let it take me down."

That's what fuels Martinez's drive to keep searching and hoping one day she will find answers.

"I refuse to let this break me," she said passionately. "I'm not gonna give up, you never do."

If you have any information on the disappearance of Pauline Diaz please contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867.

