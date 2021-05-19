Merkel PD seeks public's help locating missing teen

Investigators believe the teen could be in imminent danger and could be in Abilene or the surrounding areas.

MERKEL, Texas — The Merkel Police Department received a report of a missing teenager Wednesday, May 19 from a home in the 1200 block of North 2nd Street in Merkel.

According to an MPD release, the teen is identified as Meredith Rylei Ellen Tate, 15, and is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, with hazel eyes and dyed black hair past her shoulder blades.

Investigators have worked to locate Tate throughout the day and have not been able to find her.

MPD is asking for the public's help, as it is believed she could be in imminent danger.

Tate was last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 at a residence in Merkel.

It is believed Tate could be in Abilene or the surrounding areas.