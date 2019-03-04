SAN ANTONIO — Family and friends are pleading for justice after a mother of two was killed in her apartment on the city's northwest side. Police say her attacker is still on the run.

Sunday morning, a neighbor found Rosangel Montilla dead inside her apartment on Oaklawn Drive. She lived at the Morgan Manor Apartments.

Investigators say there were no signs of forced entry into the home. The Medical Examiner's Office ruled her death a homicide, killed by sharp force injuries.

Her loved ones gathered outside her apartment for a candlelight vigil and balloon release. Many shared memories of Montilla and her love for her two young daughters.

Her father, Esteban Montilla, said they moved to San Antonio from Venezuela when Rosangel was 10 years old. He said she has always been an advocate for women's rights and spread awareness about domestic violence. "She ended up dying in a very brutal and devastating way," he said. "We're going to keep her memory alive and we're going to keep doing what is right and defend women's rights."

Friends and family fear Montilla knew her attacker. Police are still investigating and did not say whether anyone was arrested. They did ask anyone who may have seen or heard something to call police.