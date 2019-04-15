For years, Francis Gomez would help her son ready for the city's largest festival.

"He would say, 'Mommy, help me, help me glue this thing,' every year," Gomez said. "I'm like, 'Son, I'm going to burn my fingers,' but I help him every year because of Fiesta."

Now, around this time of year, she prepares for the painful reminder that her biggest Fiesta fan is gone.

"It's hard without him," she said as she held back the tears. "He took part of our hearts with him. It's very hard."

Last March, Isaias Gomez, known to many as Isaac, was hit by a pickup truck on Culebra Road. The driver left the truck but took off. Gomez died at the scene.

"I think the thing that made me more mad was when I asked her how it happened and when I found out it was someone else's doing," Isaid Gomez said. Isaac's son told KENS 5 that's what hurt the most. "Very frustrating knowing that he hasn't came forward."

Police have not identified a suspect in this case and are continuing to look for the person. Crime Stoppers San Antonio is offering up to a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this case.

"Just come forward, say something, we're hurting," he said. But he told KENS 5 the pain only fuels their efforts to bring this father, brother and son a bit of justice.

"No, we're not going to give up. We're here forever until we catch who it was," Francis said. "He knows who he is."