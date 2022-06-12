Hailey is a sweet child who just wants a family to spend time with

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 8-year-old Hailey enjoys spending time at home, where she likes watching movies and coloring.
When she’s outside, she is riding her scooter or going swimming. Some of her favorite activities include singing and dancing.
Hailey's favorite foods are macaroni & cheese, spaghetti, and chicken. At times, she can be shy, but she is growing her confidence and learning to do things on her own.
She enjoys attending a church camp and has fun with the activities there and loves making new friends. Hailey likes “girl time" by going shopping and doing her nails.
She looks forward to being adopted by a family where she can receive the love and attention to help her develop to her full potential, and would love some siblings!
If you think you could be Hailey’s forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about the adoption process or visit here.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.