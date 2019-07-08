SAN ANTONIO — A grieving family lost four family members in one day. They were killed in what San Antonio Police are calling a triple murder-suicide that happened Monday on the southwest side.

Two sisters, Christina Gonzalez and Erica Solis, are left heartbroken. Their brother is accused of murdering their mother, grandmother, and uncle. Police said he then took his own life.

"I honestly don't wish this on my worst enemy," Christina said.

Christina said her mom called her Monday in a panic, saying her brother was starting to act violent. Christina told her mom to get out fast as she called police.

"They were just innocent bystanders," she said. "Just caught up in somebody who was not mentally stable."

Police said her brother shot and killed two family members. Their bodies were found outside. Police said he also set the house on fire on Dream Valley Street. He was later found inside with another loved one. The family said they will never know why.

"I wish we knew," she said. "But we will never know. We will never know."

She said their brother always secluded himself from the family and never really spoke to them.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office has not officially released the names of the victims. The family only identified three of them as grandmother Felicitas Guillen, mother Josefina H. Gonzalez, and uncle Jose Guadalupe Hurtado.

On Tuesday, the family was sifting through the memories. One of the few things that survived was a statue of a wooden Jesus. They said that is a testament of their faith.

"They were loved," she said. "And they loved just as much back. They didn't deserve this."

The family now has to plan for four funerals, and are currently raising money. They have a established a GoFundMe page. They also said many people have offered help, and they are very appreciative.

