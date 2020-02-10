Getting lost in the corn

We got a sneak peek at Traders Village Corny Maze, which opens this weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — Traders Village will open its Corny Maze this weekend, the third year that the 10-acre maze will welcome local families.

"The maze features three different designs. One maze is specifically designed for little kids,” said Brian Billeck, marketing manager at Traders Village. “We really wanted to allow little kids to feel empowered. To take the lead, as it were."

Admission is $9.99 per person or $14.99 to get both admission to the Corny Maze and an unlimited ride wristband. Admission to the Pumpkin Patch and Petting Zoo will be included in the price.

One new feature at the maze this year is the Corn Cannon, which visitors can use to try and shoot apples at targets in the distance.

The Corny Maze will be open every weekend in October and November. Operating hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Masks are required for entry and they encourage everyone to socially distance from other groups. Sanitizing stations will also be set up throughout the market.