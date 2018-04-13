The story of George Herbert Walker Bush and Barbara Pierce is a love story nearing its eighth decade.

George and Barbara Bush celebrated 73 years of marriage in January 2018.

It's a love story found in love letters from World War II and still on display of late on a "kiss cam" at a Texans football game in Houston, where the roving camera captured the former President and First Lady as the crowd cheered them on for a jumbotron-captured public display of affection.

Photos: Bushes 1945 wedding day

Photos: Wedding of George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush George and Barbara Bush cut their wedding cake, Rye, New York. George and Barbara Bush on their wedding day in Rye, New York, January 6, 1945. Wedding dance of George Bush and Barbara Pierce in Rye, New York, January 6, 1945. The wedding of George and Barbara Pierce Bush, Rye, NY, January 6, 1945. Barbara and George Bush on their honeymoon at The Cloister on Sea Island, GA, January 1945 The Prescott Bush family at the wedding of George and Barbara Bush. (l-r) Jonathan, Nancy, George, Barbara, Prescott S, Bush Sr., Dorothy Walker Bush, Prescott Bush Jr. with his wife Beth, and William Henry Trotter Bush (Bucky), Rye, NY. Barbara Bush dances with her father at her wedding in Rye, NY, January 6, 1945. Bridal Portrait of Barbara Pierce Bush, January 6, 1945 Barbara Bush stands at the 9th hole of the golf course at The Cloister Resort on Sea Island, GA, during her honeymoon, January 1945. Barbara Pierce Bush with her father and mother on her wedding day in Rye, New York, January 6, 1945. George and Barbara Bush on their wedding day in Rye, New York, January 6, 1945. George Bush in front of The Cloister Resort on Sea Island, GA, during his honeymoon, January 1945. Barbara Bush on her honeymoon at The Cloisters on Sea Island, GA, January 1945. Wedding announcement of Barbara Pierce to George Bush published in the New York Times, January 7, 1945.

Their story began in 1941. He was 17, she was 16 when they met at a school dance. A year and a half later they were engaged. He was on his way to becoming the youngest pilot in the Navy. Their long distance relationship revealed in letters released earlier this year by his presidential library. She called him Poppy. He called her Bar.

"I love you, precious; with all my heart," he wrote in a letter from 1943. "And to know that you love me means my life. How often I have thought about the immeasurable joy that will be ours someday."

It's a love story that nearly ended before it had a chance to start. A year later, he was shot down near the Japanese island of Chi Chi Jima and spent several hours floating in the Pacific before he was rescued by a passing submarine. His two crewmen on board his torpedo bomber died. And the rest of the letters he carried from "Bar" were lost at sea too.

They married in 1945, never looked back, and kept on moving. They had six children, including a future president, and a little girl named Robin who died of leukemia at the age of 4.

