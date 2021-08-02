Free wedding tradition for Valentine's Day continues in Bexar County with coronavirus precautions

The normal mass wedding on the Bexar County Courthouse steps won't happen, but couples can still get married for free on February 14 and throughout the month.

SAN ANTONIO — The normal mass wedding ceremony on the Bexar County Courthouse steps won't happen this Valentine's Day due to the coronavirus pandemic, but couples can still get married for free on February 14 and throughout the month.

"All CDC protocols will be observed, social distancing will be required, screening questions will be asked and much love will be given," officials said in a release. "The current pandemic cannot stop Cupid and true love!"

If you're looking to tie the knot on those Courthouse steps, Bexar County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark will be performing free ceremonies on Friday, February 12 every half hour. Only two couples will be allowed per time slot. If you can't get in on that day, she will also be performing free individual ceremonies throughout February. You can make an appointment by calling 210-335-2106.

Bexar County Court 13 Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez will also officiate free weddings at the Courthouse this month, Monday through Friday. You can make an appointment by calling 210-335-2625.

If the nuptials need to happen on February 14, Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Rogelio Lopez will officiate via Zoom for walk-ins at his offices on a first-come, first-serve basis between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., with wedding parties limited to those exchanging vows and two guests. For more information, call 210-335-4900.

All of these services are free, but officials suggest a $20 to the Battered Women and Children's Shelter and/or the Bexar County Family Justice Center.