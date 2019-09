SAN ANTONIO — Mitch and Chrissy Finnie met later in life, and they married later in life.

And when it came for children, adoption was their direction.

"Honestly, the plan was just two," said adoptive dad Mitch.

Their family story runs the full circle of emotions. It is powerful. It is important.

The couple adopted two toddler children, and it was less than two years later that the Finnie Family would be tested in ways they would never imagine.

Vinnie Vinzetta has the story.