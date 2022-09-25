TruLight127 asking for community financial support for foster children

"We need a financial miracle to be able to open up all of our beds to these kids," CEO Sondra Ajasin said.

SAN ANTONIO — Economic struggles and inflation have put financial strains on nonprofits around the country.

TruLight127 Ministries just west of Seguin in Guadalupe County has not been immune to the struggle. They depend on community support to house upwards of thirty five foster children at the TruLight Village. We spoke with CEO Sondra Ajasin about the situation, and it's not enabling them to serve as many children as they normally would.

"My ask is that we have a miracle," said Ajasin. "We need a financial miracle to be able to open up all of our beds to these kids. We don't want to say no, but we have to. We're asking the community to step up and get us back to where we can actually say yes to 35 kids."

Ajasin said the mark they need to hit is $150,000.

"On average we spend over $3,000 per kid per month, easy, and that's because we want them to have quality care. Most of our beds are kids who are here because they can't find a foster home to go to. We depend on our community to help care for these kids," she said.

The state of Texas is focused on 'Community Based Care', and that is exactly what can help TruLight through this challenging time.

"We can't care for these kids without our community," said Ajasin.

The organization quotes James 1:27 as their mission statement.

“Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.”