THRU Project Gifted Large Donation To Support Foster Youth Programs

Kym's Angels Foundation Continues Foster Community Support

SAN ANTONIO — We weren't surprised, once again, to see Glenn and Kym Verette support the San Antonio community.

Their latest effort was Thursday morning at the offices of the THRU Project which supports foster youth from the age of fourteen and up, and especially those that age out of the system who need continued support as establish their adult lives.

'Even as a smaller organization they heard us, and they understood the mission, and what their money could do for our kids', THRU CEO Elaine Hartle.

The Kym's Angels foundation gifted THRU with $200,000, and former foster child Melanie Gonzales knows firsthand how the financial support can help.

''It helped me and my son out because I was doing everything myself'', she said. ''It makes a difference in my life because it makes things so much easier. We have a place to come home to, and I don't have to save so much money to stress about paying rent and bills. They've helped me with that," she added.

Many children who age out of the foster care system find themselves homeless on the streets. THRU Project works to avoid that life circumstance if at all possible.

"Sometimes we are the only support they have when they leave foster care which is so wrong, but we're to do it because they are the most amazing, resilient and incredible kids you've ever met," said Hartle. "Kym and Glenn have given over seventeen million dollars just this year," said spokesperson Yolanda Valenzuela.