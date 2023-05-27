Local nonprofit assist former foster youth who are attending college with rent

"Reach out for those resources and learn about the things that can really provide for you."

SAN ANTONIO — We just love 'wins' with our Forever Family series! And that's what THRU Project's Collegiate Housing Program is helping to do! It started this in May of 2022 and provides former foster and adopted youth college students attending UTSA, A&M San Antonio and Alamo Colleges with the opportunity to live in rent free apartments.

To date the program has housed twenty five young adults. The apartments are furnished and THRU also offers a variety of wrap around programs and support.

We spoke with two college students currently benefitting from the program.

"I move out of my grandma's house when I turned eighteen," said Chloe, who is attending A&M San Antonio. "I knew I was about to start college, and I didn't know if I wanted to live in the dorms," she continued. "I didn't really see living on my own as an option until I heard about THRU Project and their willingness to help kids who have lived in the foster system. I was like this is great and I'm gonna go for it! Right now I'm living in my own apartment."

Chloe went on to tell us that she's been super excited and that she's been living in her apartment for one month now. "It's a beautiful apartment, and it makes me so happy," she said.

The opportunity given to these young adults is invaluable as they embark on their collegiate studies and take those initial steps into adulthood. The program is just one more element in their life that can help them stay on the road to success.

"I was really worried about moving into college on my own without any help from my family because it is really a lot at home," said Faith who is attending UTSA. "All of the money that I have been saving I've been to saving for a car so I'm really thankful that I don't have to pay for the rent," she added. "I'm really happy. I wake up in the morning playing my music, like peacefully. It is really amazing. I'm really thankful for it."

The young adults the program helps removes so many stressors like paying for rent, or even having enough food on the table. THRU Project has been there to assist these college kids every step of the way.

"It has made me so happy," said Chloe. "I'm just looking forward to the future because I know I have support from people who don't really know me, but want to know me," she continued. "It has been amazing!"

Faith shared with us that there have been moments in her where she didn't think anybody would be there to help her.

"I say talk to someone," she said. "Reach out for those resources and learn about the things that can really provide for you."

The THRU Project initiative is not inexpensive. It costs $18,000 per year to house one college student in one apartment.