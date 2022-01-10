San Antonio film company premieres movie with adoption theme

Strong Foundation Films produced 'The Day You Found Me,' a story about a boy abandoned in the woods by his father and adopted by a hunter who found him.

SAN ANTONIO — The red carpet was rolled out Thursday night at the Palladium At The Rim for the premiere of 'The Day You Found Me,' produced, acted and directed by Strong Foundation Films, based in San Antonio.

The premise of the movie revolves around a little boy who is abandoned by his father in the woods, and later rescued by a hunter who would adopt him. The story follows the lead character's life from childhood to adulthood and his faith foundation and relationship with his adoptive dad. We spoke to actor/director Josiah David Warren about the project.

"Somebody who is raised by a poor father and then adopted by a Godly father who really raised him right," said Warren. "And you can see the effects that both have on the human psyche when you are love and when you are unloved. I think there is a big open door for adoption in this country, and the entire world because there are so many people who just want love."

"They have this hole in their heart and adoption does help children to people who can't have children, and that's wonderful," Warren said. "When you see a child that needs love, and you see that, and you might feel that personally in your life that you might have more love to give. You might see someone that needs that. Adoption comes in many forms. There's the traditional form, but there's also being an older brother and taking care of someone, and just opening your heart and home to someone."