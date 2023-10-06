Poteet Family shares adoption journey

Love is love, family is family for a blended south Texas family.

SAN ANTONIO — Taking the steps towards becoming adoptive parents is not an easy decision. And sometimes hearing from others that have taken the journey can ease any and maybe all concerns.

The King Family from Poteet fits that mold. Michelle King was unable to conceive children and said, in her own words, that "God closed her womb to open her heart."

She took the adoption journey three times adopting four kids over the years, a son, one daughter and two boys, lastly from CPS. And her journey was far from over when she married Jeff King, who brought four kids of his own from a previous marriage bringing the King household to eight when things were all said and done.

We had the opportunity to visit with Michelle, Jeff, Michelle's stepdaughter Hannah and Michelle's adopted daughter, Faith.

"It means family," she said. "It means coming together and loving each other, supporting one another, sharing laughter and special moments. We have gone through some tragedies and losses, but we've been there to support each other through that. We're family."

It was easy to see the love the King Family has for one another. Not everyone could attend the family gathering last weekend, but the half sisters, and their parents clearly define 'Forever Home.'

"We all love each other," said Faith. "That's the best part of it. No matter what happens we have each others back."

Faith's half sister, Hannah, said it perfectly stating that family is family.

"Coming into a family with an adopted sister and three adopted brothers was a shock at first," she said.

Faith told us she was ecstatic that she suddenly had more siblings.

"I was like, yes," she said. "The more the merrier. It was an exciting time."

Hannah added to that thought saying if you are called to do it things can definitely work out.

"You welcome them into your and home and it can turn into a wonderful experience." Faith told us, laughing, that she and Hannah share one brain!

And you can imagine how pleasing it was for Michelle and Jeff to see their blended family come together so well over the years.

"I couldn't have planned it," said Jeff. "This has absolutely been the best experience of my life. How we blended as a family was just magic."

Faith told us that her parent's love for her has been endless, and she even shared an amusing story to back that up.

"My first car was a stick shift," she said. "I was not happy about that. He told me that was the first kind of car for all his kids, and in that moment I knew he loved us just as his own."

"Words don't describe it," said Jeff. "I have a hard time describing it. I just like to sit back and watch them."

Jeff said it was simply his life.