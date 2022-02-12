'No topic off subject': Fatherhood forum helps push dads out of their comfort zone

The group, in the past, have done events such as fishing and nature learning experiences.

SAN ANTONIO — The Fatherhood Forum is just one of the many amazing initiatives offered by SJRC. It's a forum that gets together once a month for fathers from every angle, biological, step, foster or adoptive to share experiences and ideas with the common goal of becoming better dads.

"There is no topic off subject", said Father Initiative Leader Joel Gonzales.

"We do have in the future some planned topics that are, you know, less comfortable for dads. How to talk your kids about certain situations. What to do if you get asked a certain question that makes you uncomfortable," he added.

"We have dads that have kids from newborns to teenagers, so we try to run the gamut of that entire age group, and hopefully leave no topic untouched." Gonzales said.

The discussions encourage dads to get out of their comfort zones and discuss those real life issues that come up as children move from one adolescent phase to another.

"These are conversations that have to be had," Gonzales says.

He says his goal has been to not redefine what fatherhood is, but to rather undefine that term.

"Letting each dad come to their own definition of what their family needs to be at any given time in life", Gonzales added.

Gonzales noted there are never enough hugs and kisses, and that never changes, but other facets of fatherhood do change.

"Those roles do change, and we just want them to know that is okay to roll with the punches."

The Fatherhood Forum currently meets the last Friday of every month from noon -1 p.m. via Zoom with any and all topics on the table. They are hoping to start some in-person gatherings in New Braunfels starting in March.

"Sometimes it is light hearted and fun. Sometimes it is goofy. Sometimes it is serious and we tackle those problems and issues together," he said.

"It doesn't matter if your child is one-year-old, 21-years-old or 41-years-old, we'd love to hear where you are in your fatherhood journey."