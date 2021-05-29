Meet 16-year-old Axis | Forever Family

Teenage foster kid hoping for Forever Family wish to come true.

SAN ANTONIO — My heart seems to be touched every week that we meet another area foster child hoping for their own Forever Family. And that was no different this week when we met 16-year-old Axis from the Roy Maas Alternatives Youth Alternatives Meadowland Campus.

He is really active and outgoing. He loves sports, too! We shot some hoops at Raymond Russell Park. Axis has one wish at the top of his list, and one wish only, and that's to find his own Forever Family and Forever Home.

We had an opportunity to get to know him and share with you.

"I would honestly rather have a family than be where I'm at right now because I would finally get a little more freedom," Axis said. "I'm gonna use this line from 'Pinocchio': I'm a real boy."

Now how touching is that? Axis shared more with us about himself.

"I'm 16 years old. I love playing basketball, football and video games."

Axis told us that he's also a book and movie person, and that he loves to stay fit! I asked him what he thought his own Forever Family might do for him.

"It would help see what an actually family would be like because I plan on having kids of my own someday. I wanna be a father who is there for them. I don't want my kids to go through what I went through."