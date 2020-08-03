SAN ANTONIO — Longtime San Antonio resident Morris James knew that he was adopted, but he didn’t know many details beyond that.

But that all began to change in the summer of 2018 when the state of New Jersey changed the law regarding birth records.

After eventually obtaining those records, he began searching with the help of ancestry.com. He eventually found two cousins in the state of Maryland. He made contact with one of the two, and his life-changing conversation began.

Morris learned that not only did he have seven birth siblings, but that he was the oldest and the only child placed for adoption.

He also learned, to his sadness, that his birth mother had passed away in the years he made family contact. He dealt with those emotions and made the decision to fly to Virginia to meet his birth siblings.

Morris is still adjusting today to his dramatic life change, but he’s doing that with a purpose as well.

Vinnie Vinzetta has the rest of the inspiring Forever Family story:

