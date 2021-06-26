UTSA's Karen Aston shares her adoption journey | Forever Family

Newly minted Roadrunners head coach shares her life away from the game.

SAN ANTONIO — UTSA Athletics Director Lisa Campos made another head coaching hire this spring with the introduction of new women's basketball Head coach Karen Aston, and she recently shared with us some her life away from the game.

Four years ago, she and her wife, Claire, made the decision to have a baby with the help of a donor. Not long after that, Aston made the decision to adopt little Marilyn.

"We talk about it all the time with God's grace," Aston said. "It was a very seamless process, and you really couldn't ask for a better baby. Everything was perfect."

It wasn't long after her birth that the couple made the decision to proceed with the adoption process.

"It was important for her to understand that I was her mom also, and that we wanted to take care of her in every way that we could."

Coach Aston recalled the adoption day.

"The judge was just so kind, and I will say that it was just so unexpected for me, how overwhelming the feeling was once you knew that it was done," she said.

Like many of the families that we've featured on our Forever Family series – all of them, actually – the moment is life-changing.

"It just gives you a completely different concept of what a parent feels like. I think it has made me a better coach."

Aston noted that priorities change completely as well.

"You begin to understand that everything is critical. I have a job," she said. "I'm in the winning business, but this one right here is topping that completely."

Aston told us she has a complete understanding now that children have a priority in their life, too.

"Being loved is number one, so when she wakes up every day I want her to know that she's loved.'

Aston told us the message she wanted to share is that it is never too late to become parents.