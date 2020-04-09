San Antonio fashionista donates show profits to local orgs helping children

"We specifically make sure that the proceeds we raised are used for the education of the kids. The stories are so touching."

SAN ANTONIO — Roshnic Latif moved to the U.S. from Pakistan 24 years ago. She then eventually moved to Texas 13 years ago, and in 2013 she started her own fashion show.

Her creations are Western, hand-painted, silk, and Eastern fusion pieces. Out of the hundreds of nonprofits around San Antonio, she picks one each year to donate the show's proceeds to.

In what turned out to be a coincident, she picked CASA and Saint Jude's Ranch in back-to-back years. Both are organizations that help local kids.

It's for their stories," Latif said. "They are short of so many things. They can’t afford so many things, like education. We specifically make sure that the proceeds we raised are used for the education of the kids. The stories are so touching. We can do shows for these organizations every year."