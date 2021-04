"All it takes is one person to make one small change."

SAN ANTONIO — The pandemic has taken a toll on so many different aspects of life, and it's also taken a toll on children who have become victims of abuse or neglected.

In tonight's edition of Forever Family, KENS 5's Vinnie Vinzetta talks to some of those San Antonians who have felt compelled to help provide love and protection to some of the community's most vulnerable.