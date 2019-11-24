SAN ANTONIO — Delrico and De’Lishia Noland were way ahead of their time. Their first date discussions were about children, adopting children.

And they have definitely made good on those conversations.

They’ve fostered six children in the last three years, and it’s even more permanent these days.

They’ve adopted one, and they’re currently fostering another with an adoption day on the way.

And then there’s the story of baby girl Grace, born over the summer, which is a story in and of itself.

De’Lishia went to the doctor months ago with what she assumed was strep throat.

And yes, unfortunately, she was sick. But she also came home with the most amazing news ever. Vinnie Vinzetta has the Forever Family story.