SAN ANTONIO — Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse Elian location was much more than cuts of prime rib earlier this week; it was all about Thanksgiving lunch.

Local franchise owner Lana Duke teamed up with Roy Mass Youth Alternatives to give area at-risk youths a day they won't forget.

Lana herself grew up in the foster system and made a promise to herself years ago that she would someday give back to children like herself.

For the 15th consecutive year, she’s hosted her Thanksgiving get together.

The event featured every turkey day classic along with a message from Lana, her way of making the day all about giving back.