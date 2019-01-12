SAN ANTONIO — Four local siblings are looking for their forever home; a big brother and his three little sisters.

Brandon, Millanie, Marceline and Mia are dreaming of a family for Christmas.

Brandon is 10-year-old, loves basketball and is a whiz at solving a Rubiks Cube.

His sister Millanie is 8-years-old and loves pets, drawing and singing.

Six-year-old Maceline loves swimming and recently won second place in an art contest.

Three-year-old Mia is a sweet girl who loves animals, coloring and singing.

For more information about this little family of four, contact Pam McCloskey at (210) 364-0576 or email her at pamela.mccloskey@upbring.org.