SAN ANTONIO — It was Sunday church service nearly two months ago that Richard and Brooke Peacock moved to act.

That day, they heard a message from Jennifer Smith, the Executive Director of South Texas Alliance For Orphans. She has a passion for helping foster youth who age out of the system.

Richard and Brooke, the owners of Chris Madrids, were moved by the message and took action.

The two business groups have since worked together toward an initiative with two separate goals, the first being to offer mentors, and the second to establish foster friendly restaurants that will employ foster youth.

All of this being done to help teens as they become young adults and exit the system Vinnie Vinzetta has the full story.

