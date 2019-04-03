SAN ANTONIO — Law enforcement from Balcones Heights and Leon Valley came together over the weekend help CPS children.

About 20 kids, ranging in age from toddlers to teens, shopped with the cops on Saturday morning as part of the Heroes and Helpers program. The goal was to help children spend $100 on whatever they wanted.

Some youngsters wanted clothes, others wanted toys. Officers say the event was their way of helping kids understand the relationship between law enforcement and the public.

