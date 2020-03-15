SAN ANTONIO — The numbers are somewhat staggering for foster children in San Antonio that turn eighteen and age out of the system. According to Family Tapestry, they are currently experiencing a sixty percent rate of return of youth who initially left care.



So with in mind, THRU project has finalized a partnership with Family Tapestry to become San Antonio’s newest Supervised Independent Living (SIL) provider. THRU is working along Highland Commercial Properties and their thirteen apartment locations to help teens who enter back into extended foster care. These adult teens have the ability to learn about adulthood while having their own place to call home.



Many foster youth who age out of care wind up on the streets, and this program works to combat that issue. Those who sign into the program can stay up until the age of twenty one while continuing to have that foster care ‘safety net’ should any problems arise.



Highland Commercial took the step of waiving deposits and application fees as well as offering $40,000 to supplement grocery costs.

