In every edition of Forever Family, we typically highlight one family that has changed the lives of a child or children. But in this edition, we’re highlighting a big group that’s helping kids in a different way.

The message is simple: Service to your community. Anybody can help. Anybody can do their part to help children, kids in need. And that happened this past week with the City of San Antonio being the full focus.

Vinnie Vinzetta has this week’s story of insurance and financial advising volunteers coming together to help kids in San Antonio.

If you’d like to share a Forever Family story of fostering or adoption, send us an email at ForeverFamily@KENS5.com.

© 2018 KENS