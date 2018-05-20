When children have to be removed from their homes, usually they only have time to stuff some of their belongings in a trash bag.

Advocates wanting to bring awareness to the struggles of foster kids during National Foster Month are taking part in the Trash Bag Challenge.

The challenge serves as a reminder that foster kids often have to struggle with moves and can only put their few valuables in a bag.

Vinnie Vinzetta has more on the challenge.

For more information about the trash bag challenge and how you can donate to help, visit the official website of the St. Jude’s Ranch for Children here.

