Jarrett and Jamie Amerman had three biological children but something was on their heart, and it was trusting that their faith plan would later grow their family by one.

“We were not planning to have a fourth child. I had a surgery done so I couldn’t have a fourth child and we wound up with a fourth,” Jarrett said. “We felt called after having three of our own. We went through the training, went through the process, got licensed, but we just didn’t feel called at that time to put our name in the hat to bring home a child.”

And that’s when Jarrett heard about a child that needed a home.

Vinnie Vinzetta has their story.

