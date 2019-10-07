SAN ANTONIO — The Children’s Shelter is more than just the name. They have several wings of operation that facilitates programs to help children.

One of those, via the shelter's newest program, Family Tapestry, is the Whataburger Center Emergency Shelter. It’s designed to give children removed by the Texas Department of Family And Protective Services as much of a feeling of home as it can. The mission of the Whataburger Center is temporarily house children until that permanent placement can be found.

Vinnie Vinzetta took a closer look at the center and its programs.