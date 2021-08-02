Forever Family: Sisters honor late grandmother with foster care-inspired makeup line

Sisters Toni and Mei-Lon Jimenez started Chica Beauty in 2019, and their newest line is in honor beloved grandmother, Martha, who passed away during the pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — Sisters Toni and Mei-Lon Jimenez started Chica Beauty in late 2019, and things are going great. And their newest line is in honor beloved grandmother, Martha, who passed away during the pandemic, their Love/Amor set.

"If you know our grandma she was always know for her red signature lipstick," said co-founder Toni Jimenez. 'She was a very confident, bold woman who knew what she wanted, and went for it."

Both sisters were heartbroken that their grandma passed away before she could try their product line.

"We get a little emotional about it because she wasn't physically able to have the final products in her hand, but what makes us smile, though, is thinking that she would totally be rocking the red lipstick right now," Toni added. "She loved her red lipstick, and she would have loved this set. We know that she is so proud of us."

Martha Jimenez worked her way through the challenges of the foster care system in her youth, and went on to became a mother of nine. The sisters couldn't think of any better way to honor the woman she became than creating their Love/Amor makeup line in her honor. Any purchase of the new line, or any product for that matter, Toni and Mei-Lon will donate one dollar to support the programs at SJRC.