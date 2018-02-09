Perhaps the most stressful part of the foster-to-adopt process is the constant wondering, wondering if the children will stay. That condition always exists in the Child Protective Services System.

But Christie and Jimmy Huff have completely turned that around simply because they see it as their present life’s work.

The two have a house full of diapers, bottles, formula, clothes, cribs, and swings. The Huff household is baby-ready, converting man-caves into a home for babies.

“It wasn’t just about I wanted a child. I wanted to be a mother,” Christie said. “Our first two children and their parents changed our view on what we were being called to do.”

The Huffs say that their mission is to work with birth families and help them get their kids back, all the while helping take care of several babies at a time. Sometimes babies are in their home for less than 24 hours.

Vinnie Vinzetta has their story in this week’s Forever Family.

If you have a foster or adoption story that you’d like to share, email us at ForeverFamily@KENS5.com.

