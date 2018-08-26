Faith is an important theme for many of our Forever Family stories. And the timing because of that faith can be just as important.

For the Spencer family, it was all about timing.

Jeremy Spencer is an officer working with the San Antonio Police Department. He says that one of the first things he did as an officer was going on a tour of the children’s shelter.

“We didn’t have any resource like that where we were from, a smaller town,” Officer Spencer said. “So, whenever I saw this, I thought, ‘This is exactly what we needed, what we’ve been looking for.’”

“Our hearts were just moved that there’s children just down the street, right around the corner, that need us, that need loving homes, that we can give them hope,” his wife Megan said.

The Spencers reached out, and now they’ve got three little ones, two adopted and one foster child.

Vinnie Vinzetta has their story.

