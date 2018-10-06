Through the grieving process of not being able to have a biological child, Shane and Vanessa Meling went through the process to become certified foster parents. More than three weeks later, they were asked to submit their home study, so they did and suddenly, a newborn removed from an unhealthy situation who needed a home quickly found one.

When the Melings first received their phone call, they were told that the baby would be delivered to their home the next day. But, shortly thereafter, they received another phone call saying, “actually, he’s going to arrive tonight.”

Vinnie Vinzetta has their incredible story.

