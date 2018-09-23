Every weekend, we talk about the power of adoption but that does not have to be limited to kids here in the United States. For one local family, they opened their arms and hearts to a child from Ethiopia.

The story of the Menn family was six years in the making, more than three years after the match was made. The choice for Shane and Stephanie Menn was international adoption.

Stephanie’s heart’s desire was discovered years ago while doing missionary work in the Philippines. The happy, healthy end result came nine months ago.

KENS 5’s Vinnie Vinzetta has their story.

If you have a Forever Family story you’d like to share about foster care or adoption, send us an email at ForeverFamily@KENS5.com.

