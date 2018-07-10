BOERNE, Texas — No two foster or adoption stories are the same. But we are constantly amazed by the huge hearts of people in these stories.

The Baker family was almost a year into the process of adopting a child from Colombia, but it didn’t work out.

So they got licensed to foster and brought home a 5-day-old baby boy.

“A couple months into it, they started asking, ‘are you willing to adopt?’” adoptive mom Maren Baker said. “At that point, we had completely fallen in love with him. We knew that it would be a ‘yes,’ without a doubt.”

As Vinnie Vinzetta show us in this week’s Forever Family, no medical concern was going to change their minds.

“Watching him with the girls is a gift,” Baker said. “I don’t have words for that.”

“We can be a little bit girly on him,” big sister Faith said. “But I think it’s fun for all of us.”

