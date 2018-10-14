The middle of October is here and the Thanksgiving and Christmas season is upon us. And this time of year, more people are opening their hearts to those in need.

There’s a way to help kids and go shopping at the same time.

Mattress Firm is accepting shoe donations at any area location. You don’t have to be in the store for any business either, you can just walk in, drop off, and walk out.

Vinnie Vinzetta has their story in this week’s edition of Forever Family.

If you have a foster or adoption story you’d like to share with us, send us an email at ForeverFamily@KENS5.com.

