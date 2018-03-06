One thing about San Antonio, like many cities, is the amazing helping hand that those in our community help provide, especially for children, especially for children in the Child Protective Services foster system.

And that is exactly what some amazing folks at Shearer Hills Baptist Church are doing.

Please consider helping. Contact the church through their official website if you’d like to donate. They need restaurant gift cards to help feed kids, more blankets, stuffed animals, journals for teenagers, and more. More than anything, though, the church is looking for more duffel bags.

And if you have a story about fostering or adopting that you would like to share with us, please send an email to ForeverFamily@KENS5.com.

