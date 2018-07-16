A local woman was given a second chance in life, so what is she doing now? The same thing. She is giving a child hope for a better future.

One of the wonderful things we see more and more is family stepping up to help remove a child from an unhealthy situation. That's what this edition of Forever Family is all about. It's a story that also comes full circle with the miracle of adoption.

KENS 5's Vinnie Vinzetta has the incredible story of an adopted child becoming a mother.

If you have a foster or adoption story you would like to share, email us at ForeverFamily@KENS5.com.

