Birthdays are a special day, and finding that perfect gift for a loved one is never easy. But on this edition of Forever Family, we're going to show you a video that's now gone viral and it's all because of a birthday gift.

Our stories often the tell the journey of children through the words of adults. This story flips that script somewhat. We meet a father who received a birthday gift that we’re quite confident to say that will never be topped.

KENS 5's Vinnie Vinzetta has the Cortez family's incredible story that went viral.

If you have a foster or adoption story you would like to share, email us at ForeverFamily@KENS5.com.

You can see the original viral video below.

© 2018 KENS