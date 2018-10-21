In this edition of Forever Family, we’re profiling someone in the San Antonio community that’s been a special part of the adoption process, a local judge who gets to witness the beginning of lives being changed for the better.

Bexar County District Court Judge Renee Yanta has been an advocate of the foster and adoption system in her court over the years, especially for older kids who are running out of chances.

“Creating that special memory for that child is crucially important. I’ve worked with so many kids who’ve been in foster care or kids that have been adopted out of foster care and they always remember that forever family day,” Judge Yanta said. “And they continue to celebrate that forever family day.”

Vinnie Vinzetta has her story.

