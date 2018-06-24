The Child Protective Services foster to adopt system can find children forever homes and make dreams come true for people looking to adopt.

If you need proof of the potential success, look no further than this week’s edition of Forever Family.

Vinnie Vinzetta has the story of Gery Cavazos, an adoptive parent whose kids helped him heal and much as he helped them, proving that children are a life blessing hard to ever top.

After losing his husband months after the adoption, Cavazos said that the twins helped him through it.

If you have a foster or adoption story you’d like to share, send an email to ForeverFamily@KENS5.com.

