The journey of adoption can go in different directions for different families. For Kevin and Sonia Peck, they decided that international adoption was the right choice for them. And what a trip they took to adopt little Daniel and Tonya from Russia.

In been a decade since their family came together, and we looked in on how they’re doing all these years later.

“I can’t remember a time without them because it’s just been so amazing. I don’t know what it would be like without them,” Sonia said.

If you have a foster or adoption story to share, please email us at ForeverFamily@KENS5.com.

© 2018 KENS