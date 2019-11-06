SAN ANTONIO — The annual Babysitting Collaborative created by the South Texas Alliance For Orphans will host an opportunity to get registered on Saturday, June 29 at Grace Point Church. The mission is simply getting foster families help.

The burden that foster parents feel can be overwhelming. The program, as the title suggests, offers babysitting help to foster couples. Babysit for the night and give foster moms and dads the opportunity for a date night, or the chance to exhale for an evening, or maybe even a weekend.

There is a list of requirements that one will need to meet upon signing up for the event. You can find that list of requirements at alliance4orphans.org.

Forever Family reporter Vinnie Vinzetta sat down with Jennifer Smith about the upcoming opportunity.