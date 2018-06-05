A local family with four boys decided that four wasn’t enough and decided to adopt. But mom had one stipulation.

Leona Binkley had some extended family that came upon some struggling circumstances. Those children were removed and taken into care and, from that, she says her eyes were opened to what was really going on.

Those children did eventually come back to that home but there are many children that don’t. And that thought broke her heart. She wanted to do what she could to help.

Vinnie Vinzetta has the story of this week’s Forever Family.

