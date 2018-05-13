As we know, animals can help people with stress and even lower your blood pressure. That’s among the reasons that the children’s shelter and Pets Alive are joining forces.

The children’s shelter has been caring for children in crisis since 1901. They provide emergency shelter and treatment for kids. They also help children find permanent homes through treatment foster care.

And now the shelter has a new way to help children heal, a reading program with San Antonio Pets Alive.

Vinnie Vinzetta has the story.

