“And yet she prevailed.”

That’s what’s emblazoned on a shirt conveying an important message that birth mothers shouldn’t be forgotten in the adoption process.

An amazing group of women came together at the Abrazo Birth Mothers Luncheon to celebrate the women that celebrated birth mothers that gave up their children for adoption.

“This is a safe place for birth mothers to share their stories and to be open with others about the choices they’ve made, and to be validated for that,” said Elizabeth Jurenovich with Abrazo Birth Mothers.

“I think that’s why we’re all here, is to pat each other on the back, build each other up, know that we did what we did for a reason, and that’s why we share in this group and we can all support each other,” Melissa Castro said.

Vinnie Vinzetta has the story of this group that aims to celebrate the forgotten.

If you have a foster or adoption story to share with Forever Family, send us an email at ForeverFamily@KENS5.com.

