Brad and Jackie Chandler had some life decisions to make in their mid- to late-20’s, times in life when many people start thinking about starting a family.

They did, but in a unique way that might just touch the rest of us.

They decided to adopt after not being able to have children and they decided to go to straight adoption, not foster-to-adopt, because they wanted to make sure that the kids were theirs forever.

As they were going through the process, they came across the files of two girls. The prospect of adopting two girls that were a little older than young children who are typically adopted seemed scary.

But then the Chandlers saw their picture, and they knew they would love those two girls.

And their adoption journey didn’t stop there.

KENS 5’s Vinnie Vinzetta has their story.

