SAN ANTONIO — With more than 300 employees, many of them at their emergency Woodlawn Avenue campus, The Children's Shelter takes the caregiving of abused and neglected children to amazing heights.

The facility offers housing, medical, dental and mental healthcare. The shelter is a safe haven, and the San Antonio community deserves much credit for that.

